Investigation underway after car slammed into College Park condo

An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a condo.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a condo in College Park.

Officials say the car slammed into a woman’s living room and caused damage to the inside and outside of the condo.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

The woman shared photos with Atlanta News First detailing the shocking incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

