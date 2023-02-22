Black History Month
Man dead, woman injured in single-car crash in Marietta

The aftermath of a fatal crash on I-75 northbound.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a minivan jumped a guardrail on I-75.

The single-car crash happened just 5:31 a.m. this morning.

43-year-old Blanca Manriquez-Rodriguez was driving northbound near the Bells Ferry overpass and lost control of the car. The car struck a guardrail and tumbled down an embankment. Her husband, 45-year-old Edgar Perez, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Manriquez-Rodriguez was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5352.

