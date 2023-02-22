MARTA track replacement nears completion, service to resume Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to MARTA officials, the track replacement on the red line south of the Medical Center Station in metro Atlanta is set to be completed Wednesday night.

The Track Replacement Project on the Red Line south of Medical Center Station is on schedule to be completed with service to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport resuming Thursday. Officials add full red line service will be restored on Sunday, Feb. 26.

“MARTA is providing free bus shuttles between Medical Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations and MARTA Transit Ambassadors are at rail stations to assist customers. The shuttles are popular and we’re finding most customers are using them rather than the MARTAConnect $10 Uber or Lyft voucher,” MARTA officials said.

Service on the Red Line north of the Medical Center, and on the Gold, Blue, and Green Lines is currently operating normally, officials add.

