Mattie’s Call issued for 12-year-old Clayton County boy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Shemar Butts was last seen around 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1105 Knight Chase Dr. in Stockbridge.

Butts is described as a Black boy with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black sweat pants and black and white sneakers. Butts has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Anyone who has contact with Shemar Butts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.