Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mattie’s Call issued for 12-year-old Clayton County boy

Shemar Butts
Shemar Butts(Georgia State Patrol)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Shemar Butts was last seen around 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1105 Knight Chase Dr. in Stockbridge.

Butts is described as a Black boy with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black sweat pants and black and white sneakers. Butts has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Anyone who has contact with Shemar Butts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Paulding County March 2022
Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam
2021 shows increased number of STDs
Congenital syphilis cases on the rise in Cobb, Douglas Counties

Latest News

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
Sirens generic photo
Driver ‘who couldn’t stop sneezing’ crashed into school bus in Walker Co.
Improper lane change warning by Cobb County Police Department
Cobb Co. police officials share driver safety tips to maintain lanes
Photo of Amanda Booth
Police need help finding a missing 53-year-old Henry County woman