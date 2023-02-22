Black History Month
Officials to announce new efforts to find Atlanta infant missing since 1978

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) will be holding a press conference Wednesday in Atlanta to announce a new, national initiative to help find missing Atlanta infant, Raymond Green.

Raymond was just five days old when he was abducted from Carver homes in southwest Atlanta on Nov. 6, 1978. After giving birth at Grady Memorial Hospital, Raymond’s mother, Donna, was befriended by a woman who called herself “Lisa.”

Lisa later showed up at Donna’s home and abducted baby Raymond, according to police. She was last seen that day getting into a brown vehicle. Law enforcement describes the suspect as being 5′06, medium build, and she may have a mole on her left cheek. She may have used the name “Lisa Morris”.

This composite sketch portrays what the unknown Black female who abducted Raymond Green may...
This composite sketch portrays what the unknown Black female who abducted Raymond Green may have looked like at the time.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

In an unprecedented public outreach effort, Raymond’s case will be spotlighted on gas station pumps across the country. Details will be outlined at Wednesday’s press conference. Atlanta News First will live stream the event, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Saint Paul AME Church in southwest Atlanta. Stay with us for updates.

