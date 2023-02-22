Gwinnett County officials to give update on Susana Morales murder case

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities will give an update on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Gwinnett County teenager Susana Morales.

Morales went missing in July 2022 and her remains were just recently found and identified.

Now, former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant is behind bars and charged with concealing her death.

A press conference is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. Check back at that time for a live stream and updates.

