At Plains Trading Post, you can find everything Jimmy Carter and then some

PLAINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Plains Trading Post has sat in the same spot for decades since owner Phillip Kurland and his wife moved from Maryland.

“We got in the car, not knowing where we were going to go or what we were going to do,” said Kurland, “and ended up in southwest Georgia.”

The hardwood floorboards creak as you walk. Around every corner and on every shelf, a quirky piece of political memorabilia sits waiting to be discovered. Not surprisingly, most of it features Plain’s most famous resident.

“We sell more Carter stuff than anything else,” said Kurland. “But what’s interesting is Reagan’s number two, and that’s kind of an odd combination for Plains.”

Kurland claims to have the largest inventory of political memorabilia in the world, and by the looks of it, that’s true a few times over. From buttons to books, clothing to novelty mugs, if you’re looking for something Jimmy Carter, there’s no better place.

Even Carter himself is a relatively frequent patron of the eccentric store, almost since the very day it opened.

“It was almost the Peanut Festival in September, and that’s the biggest event of the year,” said Kurland. “So here we are really trying to get the shop set up and we’re worried. And then I think to myself, I wonder if President Carter really lives here. And we look up and President and Mrs. Carter are coming through the door to welcome us to the community. Needless to say, we were surprised and they never stopped coming.”

Kurland says Carter stopped by as recently as last month, prior to the announcement that the 39th president will forgo further medical treatment and enter hospice care.

“I feel tremendous sympathy of how their feelings are and what’s coming up,” he said of the Carter family, who live just down the road from the store. “But on the other hand, I want them to celebrate his life because it’s a life well done.”

Kurland’s favorite item in the store is a campaign button from one of Carter’s White House runs that reads “Gimme Jimmy.” Carter himself also has a favorite item: a button featuring him and his wife Rosalynn as the well-known pitchfork-wielding subjects of Grant Woods’ painting ‘American Gothic.’

“I think we need to step up, and everyone needs to be a little better person and maybe be a little kinder, and maybe do more good deeds,” said Kurland, remembering his presidential friend and customer. “But he will be alive in Plains forever.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.