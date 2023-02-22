Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police need help finding a missing 53-year-old Henry County woman

Photo of Amanda Booth
Photo of Amanda Booth(Henry County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Henry County need help finding a missing 53-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 27.

According to the Henry County Police Department, Amanda Booth was last seen in the area of West Independence Circle in McDonough.

Officials say she was driving a gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Georgia tag RUV7230.

If you have seen Booth or know of her whereabouts, please call Detective Sergeant J. Holisky at 770-288-8252, or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Paulding County March 2022
Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam
2021 shows increased number of STDs
Congenital syphilis cases on the rise in Cobb, Douglas Counties

Latest News

4 children escape fire that ripped through two-story Atlanta home
PepsiCo has voluntarily recalled select batches of its 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino bottles
300K Vanilla-flavored Starbucks Frappuccino recalled, officials say
On Tuesday, some Covington families voiced outrage over a homework assignment distributed to...
Newton Co. families outraged over ‘insensitive’ homework for 1st graders
Newton Co. families outraged over ‘insensitive’ homework for 1st graders