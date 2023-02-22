Police need help finding a missing 53-year-old Henry County woman

HENRY COUNTY Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Henry County need help finding a missing 53-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 27.

According to the Henry County Police Department, Amanda Booth was last seen in the area of West Independence Circle in McDonough.

Officials say she was driving a gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Georgia tag RUV7230.

If you have seen Booth or know of her whereabouts, please call Detective Sergeant J. Holisky at 770-288-8252, or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.