Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Resolution renaming streets celebrating Confederacy in Clayton County fails

Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis said the resolution will be revisited.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A resolution to rename streets associated with the Confederacy didn’t move forward in a Tuesday Clayton County commission meeting.

But Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis said the resolution will be revisited.

“I will not stop until those street names have been changed,” he said. “This item was brought by a high school senior that lives in that neighborhood.”

13 streets in and around a Jonesboro neighborhood have names with ties to the Confederate States of America, including Robert E. Lee Parkway and Stonewall Jackson Drive.

The name of each street would have been changed to names including Morehouse Drive, Spelman Court and Clark Drive.

But without any support, residents are wondering why not and if it will ever happen.

“This even being Black History Month I would think they would have more of a responsibility to change the names of the streets,” said Patrice Anderson, who attended the meeting.

People in attendance at the meeting said they were shocked the resolution didn’t move forward.

“That surprised me right there,” one resident said. “That’s what I came for, just disappointed.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Paulding County March 2022
Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam
2021 shows increased number of STDs
Congenital syphilis cases on the rise in Cobb, Douglas Counties

Latest News

Resolution renaming streets celebrating Confederacy in Clayton County fails
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter’s pastor says former president is “doing well”
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter’s pastor says former president is “doing well”