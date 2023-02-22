Resolution renaming streets celebrating Confederacy in Clayton County fails

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A resolution to rename streets associated with the Confederacy didn’t move forward in a Tuesday Clayton County commission meeting.

But Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis said the resolution will be revisited.

“I will not stop until those street names have been changed,” he said. “This item was brought by a high school senior that lives in that neighborhood.”

13 streets in and around a Jonesboro neighborhood have names with ties to the Confederate States of America, including Robert E. Lee Parkway and Stonewall Jackson Drive.

The name of each street would have been changed to names including Morehouse Drive, Spelman Court and Clark Drive.

But without any support, residents are wondering why not and if it will ever happen.

“This even being Black History Month I would think they would have more of a responsibility to change the names of the streets,” said Patrice Anderson, who attended the meeting.

People in attendance at the meeting said they were shocked the resolution didn’t move forward.

“That surprised me right there,” one resident said. “That’s what I came for, just disappointed.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.