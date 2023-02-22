Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Sen. Ossoff working to expand TV, film apprenticeship opportunities in Georgia

The push comes after the opening of Assembly Atlanta, a new film studio in Doraville.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lot of us dream of breaking into the TV and film industry, and now U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff wants to help more Georgians actually make it happen.

He’s working with the Department of Labor to help expand film and media apprenticeship options for interested students in Georgia.

“I want to make sure that Georgians have opportunities to access jobs and training in that industry,” Senator Ossoff said.

The U.S. Senator from Georgia is calling on the Department of Labor to amend unnecessary eligibility barriers that limit opportunities.

“By expanding apprenticeship programs, by prioritizing apprenticeship programs with the Department of Labor in film and television production, we can create more economic opportunity for Georgians to benefit from the productions that are ongoing in our state,” Senator Ossoff said in an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First.

The ultimate goal is to funnel more young people into the industry.

“With the growing film & media industry, Georgia is poised to become the creative capital of our country. But we are currently constrained by the lack of skilled labor in our field, and often forced to import talent from other states to fill these jobs,” said Christopher Moses, Director of Education at the Alliance Theatre. “A dedicated workforce development program for the creative economy will provide consistent work for thousands of Georgians and ensure the sustainability of this industry in our state.”

You can read Senator Ossoff’s letter to the Secretary of the U.S. Labor Department below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
Paulding County March 2022
Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Peachtree City homicide investigation of 15-year-old
15-year-old found dead by mother at Peachtree City apartments, police say
2021 shows increased number of STDs
Congenital syphilis cases on the rise in Cobb, Douglas Counties

Latest News

Car smashes into woman's condo in College Park
Investigation underway after car slammed into College Park condo
Car smashes into woman's condo in College Park
Peachtree City homicide investigation of 15-year-old
15-year-old found dead by mother at Peachtree City apartments, police say
Sen. Ossoff seeks to expand film, media apprenticeships