Sen. Ossoff working to expand TV, film apprenticeship opportunities in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lot of us dream of breaking into the TV and film industry, and now U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff wants to help more Georgians actually make it happen.

He’s working with the Department of Labor to help expand film and media apprenticeship options for interested students in Georgia.

“I want to make sure that Georgians have opportunities to access jobs and training in that industry,” Senator Ossoff said.

The U.S. Senator from Georgia is calling on the Department of Labor to amend unnecessary eligibility barriers that limit opportunities.

“By expanding apprenticeship programs, by prioritizing apprenticeship programs with the Department of Labor in film and television production, we can create more economic opportunity for Georgians to benefit from the productions that are ongoing in our state,” Senator Ossoff said in an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First.

The ultimate goal is to funnel more young people into the industry.

“With the growing film & media industry, Georgia is poised to become the creative capital of our country. But we are currently constrained by the lack of skilled labor in our field, and often forced to import talent from other states to fill these jobs,” said Christopher Moses, Director of Education at the Alliance Theatre. “A dedicated workforce development program for the creative economy will provide consistent work for thousands of Georgians and ensure the sustainability of this industry in our state.”

You can read Senator Ossoff’s letter to the Secretary of the U.S. Labor Department below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.