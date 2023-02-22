South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with theft

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The police chief of a south Georgia town has been arrested and charged after allegedly handling evidence improperly.

Homerville Police Chief Dearin “Mack” Drury turned himself into the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Feb. 22. He is accused of handling evidence improperly during an investigation Feb. 19.

Drury has been charged with theft by taking, possession of marijuana, false statements and writings, and violation of oath of office.

Homerville in the county seat of Clinch County on the Georgia-Florida border.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103.

