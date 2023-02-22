Survivors help shape new study on human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A first-ever survivor-centric study on human trafficking was released in Atlanta Wednesday, revealing the challenges survivors face as they try to start a new life.

Polaris, the leading organization in the fight against human trafficking, hosted the event alongside IHG Hotels & Resorts. Several survivors shared their personal insights on the barriers they faced as they tried to rebuild their lives.

“I was in foster care, which kind of increased the vulnerabilities that I had,” said Atlanta native Keisha Head who was a 16-year-old runaway when she first met her trafficker, leading to ten years of abuse.

The head is now married and is raising a family while being an entrepreneur and a widely known mentor to other survivors.

“Life has changed because I’ve created my own way,” she said, “but I still feel a privilege in a sense because I know that’s not the reality for others.”

The National Survivor Study is a first-of-its-kind research project developed through surveys with more than 450 survivors of human trafficking.

Catherine Chen is the CEO of Polaris, which spearheaded the study.

“One of the biggest findings that we really saw is that survivors are living on the economic margins,” said Chen.

The study revealed that survivors of human trafficking often make less than $25,000 a year. Many have criminal records related to being trafficked which makes it difficult to get jobs or housing.

A majority reported financial abuse because traffickers had access to their accounts, ruining their credit. Many survivors reported a need for mental health assistance.

“When you’ve experienced a trafficking situation, the need for recovery and opportunity to really address some of the more traumatic aspects is a very important thing,” said Chen.

Chen praised Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr for helping to change laws, making this state a safe haven for survivors, not for traffickers.

