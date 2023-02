ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “dispute between groups” landed two teenagers in the hospital Wednesday night.

Police responded to 565 McDaniel St. SW around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl with gunshots. The pair were alert, conscious and breathing and were taken to the hospital.

