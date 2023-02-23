3 indicted in Gwinnett County for cyber fraud crimes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been indicted in Gwinnett County for racketeering involving cyber fraud schemes.

Ugochinyere Anazodo, Dominique Beaulieu, and Willy Obena reportedly engaged in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam targeting the Georgia Department of Transportation and a romance scam targeting a private citizen.

All three were indicted on two counts each of racketeering. Anazodo was also charged with theft by taking and money laundering.

