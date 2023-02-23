51-year-old man injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left a 51-year-old man injured in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 2973 Headland Dr. SW.
Upon arrival, officers found the 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Officials tell Atlanta News First that the victim was in a verbal altercation that escalated into the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
