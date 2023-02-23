Atlanta Habitat for Humanity volunteers reminisce about Jimmy Carter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As former President Jimmy Carter continues to receive hospice care, we are highlighting his decades-long love for Habitat for Humanity. His dedication to the cause never lessened even into old age. We spoke to Georgians who built homes from the ground up with Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

It was a Monday in 1992. Jeanne Shorthouse was a Habitat for Humanity House Leader. She had some last-minute guests show up for the build.

”Here is President Carter here, Bill Clinton and Al Gore on the inside of the house once they got some framing done,” said Habitat for Humanity House Leader, Jeanne Shorthouse while showing us a photo, “You start to break down all of the awards that these people have gotten and you go, ‘Mannn. This is pretty overwhelming.’”

Jeanne has worked on 5 Habitat for Humanity builds with Jimmy Carter over the years.

“He did not want to be interrupted in a Habitat House. He had a set time that he would go out and talk to the news media...then he would start working again because his position was is he was there to work,” said Shorthouse.

His work ethic stuck with Jeanne but his treatment of people is what sticks out to Juliette Rockmore.

”Jimmy Carter was my project leader on my house,” said Habitat for Humanity Homeowner Juliette Rockmore, “Jimmy loved all types of people. That is what we all liked about him because he didn’t look down on people he didn’t belittle people, all people were good people when it came to him.”

Juliette stayed in the house that Jimmy Carter helped build for more than 30 years. She is a homeowner for a second time now. She has come a long way, and into her new house, she brings the old, never forgetting the many people who helped make her house a home.

“Jimmy, we are praying with you, we are praying for you, and we thank God for you,” said Rockmore.

