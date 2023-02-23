Authorities search for people who went missing near Ocmulgee River

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Bibb County are searching for a people who went missing near Frank Amerson Park Ocmulgee River.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the area of Frank Amerson Park Ocmulgee River around 4:42 p.m.

According to Bibb County officials, witnesses said three men went to the park to swim on Wednesday afternoon. They swam against the current to an area near where rocks were visible above the water. Officials were notified that one of the three men was struggling against the current. As the two men tried to help, they lost sight of him.

The names of the three men will not be released at this time, according to Bibb County officials.

Officials say dive teams called off the search around 7:30 p.m. and are expected to continue on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.