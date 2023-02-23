Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Carter Center’s work nearly eradicates painful disease

There were 13 cases of guinea worm in 2022, down from 3.5 million in 1986.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carter Center estimates that during its peak in the 1980′s, guinea worm afflicted more than 3.5 million people. After decades of work, numerous trips, and several efforts on the ground, there are 13 reported cases.

The World Health Organization expects that guinea worm will be the first disease ever eradicated without a vaccine or medicine.

Guinea worms can spread through contaminated water or uncooked fish. After about a year, when a female worm is fully grown, it emerges from the host’s skin, releasing more larvae, which can continue the cycle.

Adam Weiss, the Director of the Guinea Worm Eradication Program at The Carter Center, remembers a trip to a village in Ghana in 2008.

“Everything they’ve ever done is about people. They didn’t go for a photo-op. They really went to listen.” said Weiss.

The Center worked with communities to find solutions like a wearable, cost-effective water filter, which transformed the way that people could drink water.

“What he saw before anyone else was the synergy between peace and health,” said Weiss.

Carter famously said he wants to see the eradication of guinea worm during this lifetime.

“Not because he was thinking about his legacy and that it would be attached to his leadership and vision, but the people suffering from the disease,” said Weiss.

The World Health Organization is expecting the eradication of guinea worm this decade.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
The Turner family on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ Feb. 23
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
911 calls show mom tried to save Peachtree City teen found dead in apartment
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter’s pastor says former president is “doing well”

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh to testify.
Alex Murdaugh says he didn’t kill family, admits to lying to police
Ludacris photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Ludacris visited anti bullying event at metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Club
Madison Gesswein
“She could make anyone laugh” Friends remember teen found dead at Peachtree City apartment
The Jefferson County District Attorney is working to combat domestic violence.
New technology helps detect bruises on darker skin