Cobb County bus driver arrested after allegedly entering child’s home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County school bus driver is behind bars tonight after allegedly entering a child’s home without permission.

Cassi Cea says earlier this week a man walked into their home and closed the door behind him. She had no idea who he was. Eventually, he told her he was her daughter’s bus driver. When she started asking more questions, she says he ran out of their apartment.

According to an arrest warrant from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Gogineni Rayudu is charged with felony burglary and loitering after entering the home uninvited. Cea says he’s only been her daughter’s bus driver for about two months and has allegedly shown up to their home twice before this latest incident. That’s according to her son and neighbors who recognized the man. He’s in police custody tonight, but Cea says now she wants other parents to be on alert for similar situations.

We just reached out to Cobb County Schools tonight for comment about the bus driver’s arrest, and are waiting to hear back.

