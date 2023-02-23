Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cobb County bus driver arrested after allegedly entering child’s home

(Unsplash)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County school bus driver is behind bars tonight after allegedly entering a child’s home without permission.

Cassi Cea says earlier this week a man walked into their home and closed the door behind him. She had no idea who he was. Eventually, he told her he was her daughter’s bus driver. When she started asking more questions, she says he ran out of their apartment.

According to an arrest warrant from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Gogineni Rayudu is charged with felony burglary and loitering after entering the home uninvited. Cea says he’s only been her daughter’s bus driver for about two months and has allegedly shown up to their home twice before this latest incident. That’s according to her son and neighbors who recognized the man. He’s in police custody tonight, but Cea says now she wants other parents to be on alert for similar situations.

We just reached out to Cobb County Schools tonight for comment about the bus driver’s arrest, and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
911 calls show mom tried to save Peachtree City teen found dead in apartment
Paulding County March 2022
Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
Family on Georgia to appear on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ Feb. 23

Latest News

In another effort to minimize gun violence, Louisville has enacted a new rule that targets...
2 teenagers shot in southwest Atlanta
It was a Monday in 1992. Jeanne Shorthouse was a Habitat for Humanity House Leader. She had...
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity volunteers reminisce about Jimmy Carter
Georgia Department of Natural Resources
Authorities search for people who went missing near Ocmulgee River
crime scene
51-year-old man injured in southwest Atlanta shooting