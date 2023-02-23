Black History Month
Decatur’s Montessori School celebrating 30 years in business

For the first time in three decades, it is owned by an African American couple hoping to make a difference in the lives of the children in the community.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur’s Montessori School is celebrating 30 years in business.

For the first time in three decades, it is owned by an African American couple hoping to make a difference in the lives of the children in the community.

“Since Montessori education uses a student-centered method to develop natural interest rather than traditional teaching methods it allows a mixed-aged group of children to focus on fostering independence. So, the students are open and anxious to learn more about Africa’s rich civilizations and contributions to the planet dating back hundreds of years, along with accomplishments of people like Martin Luther King and the civil rights movement and the most recent rallying cry for racial equality,” said owners Sesealy and Najee Owens.

A recent study shows Black parents are interested in education alternatives for their children, and the Decatur school focuses on developing the whole child, not just academics.

