Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Firefighter’s son suffers 3rd-degree burns after chemicals explode

Damon Moore Jr., 10, was playing with unknown chemicals when they exploded in his face, his...
Damon Moore Jr., 10, was playing with unknown chemicals when they exploded in his face, his father says. He suffered serious burns to his face, arms, legs and torso.(Lt. Damon Moore)
By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi firefighter says his 10-year-old son was hospitalized with third-degree burns after the explosion of some unknown chemicals he was playing with.

Lt. Damon Moore, a 16-year veteran of the Jackson Fire Department, says the incident happened last Friday while his son, 10-year-old Damon Moore Jr., was playing with unknown chemicals in his grandmother’s bathroom.

Moore says it was while Damon was playing with the chemicals that they exploded in his face, leaving him with serious burns. He also received burns to his arms, legs and torso, WLBT reports.

“He had no idea what he was doing,” Moore said.

As of Monday, Damon was being treated at New Orleans Children’s Hospital Burn Center, where he was unconscious and under pain management.

Damon is a 5th grader at Reimagine Preparatory Charter School and part of the A.B. Scholarship Program, according to his mother, Jessica Goodwin.

Moore set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the bills since he will be unable to work for months as he cares for his son.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
Family on Georgia to appear on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ Feb. 23
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
911 calls show mom tried to save Peachtree City teen found dead in apartment
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter’s pastor says former president is “doing well”
Paulding County March 2022
Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam

Latest News

Dylan Lyons was identified as the Spectrum 13 journalist killed in Florida on Wednesday.
TV journalist fatally shot in Florida identified
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
911 calls show mom tried to save Peachtree City teen found dead in apartment
File - police lights
12-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot near playground in southwest Atlanta
Raymond's photo is shown age-progressed to 44 years. The sketch is from the time of his...
Officials announce new efforts to find Atlanta infant missing since 1978