FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day with scattered showers

By Rodney Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect another warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. We’ll also see scattered showers throughout the day.

Thursday’s summary

High - 79°

Normal high - 60°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

Today will be just as warm as Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s, which is about 20 degrees above average.

Unlike Wednesday -- which was dry -- you’ll have to watch out for scattered showers this afternoon and evening due to a weak front in the area. We’ll have a weak front in the area through Saturday, so scattered showers and an isolated storm will be possible each day through the first part of the weekend.

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Thursday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Thursday(Atlanta News First)

