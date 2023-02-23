FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day with scattered showers
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect another warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. We’ll also see scattered showers throughout the day.
Thursday’s summary
High - 79°
Normal high - 60°
Chance of rain - 40%
What you need to know
Today will be just as warm as Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s, which is about 20 degrees above average.
Unlike Wednesday -- which was dry -- you’ll have to watch out for scattered showers this afternoon and evening due to a weak front in the area. We’ll have a weak front in the area through Saturday, so scattered showers and an isolated storm will be possible each day through the first part of the weekend.
