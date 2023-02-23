Funeral services announced for Atlanta trailblazer Thomas Dortch Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of the life and legacy of Thomas W. Dortch Jr. is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

72-year-old Thomas W. Dortch died on Feb. 15 surrounded by family and close friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

An international figure, purpose-driven philanthropist, and, celebrated civic leader, Dortch led a storied career that propelled him to leadership roles as a trustee at a number of the nation’s leading historically black colleges and universities and chairman of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

Dortch held a number of local, national, and global leadership positions and advisory roles.

The homegoing services, being held at New Birth where Dortch was a member and served as chairman of the board, will feature reflections and presentations from close friends and family, noted dignitaries, and acclaimed performing artists.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is located at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest.

Former U.S. Senator Sam Nun; Ambassador Andrew Young; New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant; Bishop Neil Ellis; Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change CEO Dr. Bernice A. King; 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Vice-Chairman Albert E. Dotson, Jr.; Judge Glenda Hatchett and more will commemorate Dortch’s life and legacy.

Members of the community are invited to join close friends, family members, and colleagues to attend the celebration of life ceremony.

72-year-old Thomas W. Dortch died on Feb. 15 surrounded by family and close friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The service will also be live-streamed on NewBirth.org and New Birth’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.