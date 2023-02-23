Georgia Bulldogs linebacker arrested for reckless driving

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia Bulldogs linebacker has reportedly been arrested for reckless driving.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson was reportedly arrested Wednesday night on College Station Road. He was booked on charges of racing on highways and reckless driving.

The UGA Athletic Association released the following statement:

“We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

This is the third incident involving a Georgia player this offseason. Offensive lineman Devin Willock was killed when a car he was in crashed on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens and quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas.

The sophomore started in 13 games for the Bulldogs and racked up 70 tackles and four sacks as part of a Georgia defense that only gave up 14.3 points per game in 2022. He was named All-SEC 2nd Team by the Associated Press.

