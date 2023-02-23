Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gospel music star Kierra Sheard-Kelly releases new album, book

Kierra’s new album titled “All Yours”, is scheduled to be released on Mar. 3. She is also releasing a new book titled “The Vibes You Feel” on May. 9.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy-award-winning artist Kierra Sheard-Kelly is releasing her new single and music video for “Praise Through”.

Kierra’s new album titled “All Yours”, is scheduled to be released on Mar. 3. She is also releasing a new book titled “The Vibes You Feel” on May. 9.

The book for teens and young women explored what it means to listen to God’s voice and better understand the “vibes” and intuition the Spirit uses as guidance.

Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, aka “The Vocal Bible of Gospel Music” is the daughter of the famed Grammy Award Winning gospel music icon Karen Clark Sheard.”

As an actress, Kierra Sheard portrayed her real-life mother, Karen Clark Sheard (The Clark Sisters) in Lifetime’s #1 original film, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.

Currently, Kierra Sheard is a traveling singer, evangelist, and fashion designer. As a tech-lover, fans can keep up with Kierra on her YouTube channel, “Katching Kierra.”

Kierra has always been open about her relationships. She openly discusses with women how God healed her heart from a “toxic” relationship.

Kierra also has tear-jerking stories about how the record industry criticized her for her weight and her struggles to balance her fame.

In 2018 she gained success with the #1 Billboard Gospel hit, “Hang On” featuring her church choir from Greater Emmanuel Institute.

She was also featured on the award-winning single, “Put A Praise On It” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Kierra has over a million followers on Instagram and her self-titled 2020 album, earned her a Grammy nomination and spawned the #1 singles, “It Keeps Happening,” and “Something Has To Break.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
Family on Georgia to appear on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ Feb. 23
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
911 calls show mom tried to save Peachtree City teen found dead in apartment
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter’s pastor says former president is “doing well”

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Project Runway Finalist talks about Shein X collaboration
Innsbrook After Hours announced that Ludacris and ABBA will be performing at the Innsbrook...
Black History Month: Atlanta icon Ludacris’ major impact on music, culture
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Hip-Hop icon T.I.’s undeniable impact on music, culture and community
Family on Georgia to appear on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ Feb. 23