Gospel music star Kierra Sheard-Kelly releases new album, book

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy-award-winning artist Kierra Sheard-Kelly is releasing her new single and music video for “Praise Through”.

Kierra’s new album titled “All Yours”, is scheduled to be released on Mar. 3. She is also releasing a new book titled “The Vibes You Feel” on May. 9.

The book for teens and young women explored what it means to listen to God’s voice and better understand the “vibes” and intuition the Spirit uses as guidance.

Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, aka “The Vocal Bible of Gospel Music” is the daughter of the famed Grammy Award Winning gospel music icon Karen Clark Sheard.”

As an actress, Kierra Sheard portrayed her real-life mother, Karen Clark Sheard (The Clark Sisters) in Lifetime’s #1 original film, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.

Currently, Kierra Sheard is a traveling singer, evangelist, and fashion designer. As a tech-lover, fans can keep up with Kierra on her YouTube channel, “Katching Kierra.”

Kierra has always been open about her relationships. She openly discusses with women how God healed her heart from a “toxic” relationship.

Kierra also has tear-jerking stories about how the record industry criticized her for her weight and her struggles to balance her fame.

In 2018 she gained success with the #1 Billboard Gospel hit, “Hang On” featuring her church choir from Greater Emmanuel Institute.

She was also featured on the award-winning single, “Put A Praise On It” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Kierra has over a million followers on Instagram and her self-titled 2020 album, earned her a Grammy nomination and spawned the #1 singles, “It Keeps Happening,” and “Something Has To Break.”

