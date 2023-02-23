Black History Month
INTERVIEW: Project Runway Finalist talks about Shein X collaboration

Kenya Freeman designs with Shein X
Kenya Freeman designs with Shein X
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kenya Freeman, Atlanta-based Project Runway finalist on a mission to promote inclusivity in Fashion.

Kenya knows what she wants in life and her career.

She credits her mother and grandmother for her success and thanks them for being a big support system.

Her collaboration with Shein X came shortly after her appearance on Project Runway as a finalist.

She started a clothing line under the Shein X program called Sylvia Mollie which was named after her mother and grandmother.

Kenya has big goals and ambitions and plans to help others along the way.

