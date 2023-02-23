Investigation underway after human remains found in Trenton City

TRENTON CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say unidentified human remains were located in woods behind a home in Trenton City.

According to Trenton City Police Department officials, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting to identify remains that were found near a home on Sunset Drive.

There is no additional information.

The investigation continues.

