Ludacris visited anti bullying event at metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Club

Ludacris photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hip-Hop icon, philanthropist, and producer Ludacris and Karma’s World officials visited a metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Club in an effort to fight bullying and body shaming.

According to officials, Karma’s World, a hit Netflix show created by Ludacris which is based on true stories about his eldest daughter, Karma Bridges, is working to help prevent and stop bullying among youth.

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, says he is focused on helping to bring awareness to the issues of bullying and the importance of positivity among children.

“I see Karma’s World as much more than just a great animated Netflix series and super cool merchandise, said Ludacris. The series tackles tough/sensitive topics and is a call to action. The dolls are symbols of our diversity, character, and beauty. Karma’s World is edutainment at its best.”

The event is being hosted by 9 Story Media Group, Universal Music Group, and the Ludacris Foundation.

According to officials, “the event will be an exclusive, kid-focused “Pajama Jam” screening of two select Karma’s World episodes at the Salvation Army Peachcrest Boys & Girls Club. Kids will ditch their school clothes for comfy pajamas and enter the ultimate Karma movie experience. Each kid will walk in and become immersed in Karma’s World and all of Karma’s creativity,”

Officials say Karma’s World follows Karma Grant, an aspiring musician and hip-hop artist with big talent and an even bigger heart. The show has received rave reviews and season 4 was released in Sept. 2022.

Officials add that kids attending the screening will be met with loads of fun with activities such as:

  • Album Release Dance Party
  • Temporary Tattoo Station
  • Karma Toy Sampling
  • Interactive Coloring Wall and Pages
  • 360 Photo Booth

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

