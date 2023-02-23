Black History Month
Neighbors’ complaints prompt improvements at dangerous intersection

Police investigate deadly crash in May of 2022 at Highway 138 and Bethsaida Road in South Fulton(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When 82-year-old Leon Watson and his 79-year-old wife Christine were killed in a traffic accident on Highway 138 in South Fulton in May of 2022, people who live nearby knew they had to do something.

The intersection at Bethsaida Road and 138 had been the scene of horrible accidents over the years, and this was among the worst.

To ensure that the Watsons’ deaths were not in vain, neighbors started showing up at meetings and circulating petitions asking for safety improvements.

In October, the Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed plans to add a traffic light at the intersection.

Thursday at 10 a.m., State Rep. Debra Bazemore (D-South Fulton) will meet with transportation officials at the site. Together, they will share with the public exactly what the state’s “quick response project” will entail as construction gets underway.

