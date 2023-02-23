New technology helps detect bruises on darker skin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Bruises tell a very important story,” said Katherine Scafide, associate professor at George Mason University.

Not just a story but in the worst of circumstances, evidence. Something former forensic nurse Katherine Scafide says is essential to document victims of violence.

Although recently, the evidence was flawed.

“Dark skin pigmentation really does mask how a bruise appears and if you can’t see it, you can’t document it,” she said.

Over the past three years, Scafide and her team have worked to investigate if alternate light and wave lengths could better detect bruises on people with darker skin colors.

“We were able to identify specific light source wave lengths that were able to detect bruises up to five times better than our current practices, which are to use white light,” Scafide said.

In 2021, the Fulton County DA’s Office indicted 294 cases for felony domestic violence. The following year that number jumped to 361 cases.

“African American victims of domestic violence are more likely to be killed by their partners than any other group other than Native Americans,” said Sharla Jackson, domestic violence and sexual assault resource prosecutor for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia.

Prosecutors like Jackson hope the technology will make the legal process more equitable.

“It can even change the way a case is charged. You can go from a simple battery to a battery which actually requires visual injury,” she said.

In domestic violence cases especially, Jackson says the evidence can help secure convictions without victims having to testify.

“Victims tend to change their stories. They have a lot of fears a lot of pressures. If we can intervene early and get victims to safety, we can save lives,” said Jackson.

The technology isn’t being used yet, but Scafide says the next step is getting it into the hands of clinicians.

