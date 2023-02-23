Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

New technology helps detect bruises on darker skin

The Jefferson County District Attorney is working to combat domestic violence.
The Jefferson County District Attorney is working to combat domestic violence.(WBRC)
By Amanda Rose
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Bruises tell a very important story,” said Katherine Scafide, associate professor at George Mason University.

Not just a story but in the worst of circumstances, evidence. Something former forensic nurse Katherine Scafide says is essential to document victims of violence.

Although recently, the evidence was flawed.

“Dark skin pigmentation really does mask how a bruise appears and if you can’t see it, you can’t document it,” she said.

Over the past three years, Scafide and her team have worked to investigate if alternate light and wave lengths could better detect bruises on people with darker skin colors.

“We were able to identify specific light source wave lengths that were able to detect bruises up to five times better than our current practices, which are to use white light,” Scafide said.

In 2021, the Fulton County DA’s Office indicted 294 cases for felony domestic violence. The following year that number jumped to 361 cases.

“African American victims of domestic violence are more likely to be killed by their partners than any other group other than Native Americans,” said Sharla Jackson, domestic violence and sexual assault resource prosecutor for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia.

Prosecutors like Jackson hope the technology will make the legal process more equitable.

“It can even change the way a case is charged. You can go from a simple battery to a battery which actually requires visual injury,” she said.

In domestic violence cases especially, Jackson says the evidence can help secure convictions without victims having to testify.

“Victims tend to change their stories. They have a lot of fears a lot of pressures. If we can intervene early and get victims to safety, we can save lives,” said Jackson.

The technology isn’t being used yet, but Scafide says the next step is getting it into the hands of clinicians.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
The Turner family on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ Feb. 23
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
911 calls show mom tried to save Peachtree City teen found dead in apartment
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter’s pastor says former president is “doing well”

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh to testify.
Alex Murdaugh says he didn’t kill family, admits to lying to police
Ludacris photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Ludacris visited anti bullying event at metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Club
President Carter tries to comfort 6 year old Ruhama Issah at Savelugu Hospital as a Carter...
Carter Center’s work nearly eradicates painful disease
Madison Gesswein
“She could make anyone laugh” Friends remember teen found dead at Peachtree City apartment