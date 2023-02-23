Ongoing Adderall shortage affecting ADHD patients

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Months after the Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of Adderall, pharmacies still don’t have a full stock on their shelves and some patients are having a tough time finding it.

“This is a really major significant mental health crisis because these are medications that are really important for the day-to-day functioning,” said Dr. Jard DeFife, a psychologist who works with adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. “ADHD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that really affects more than just attention regulation but really the performance of daily tasks and routines.”

Adderall is a stimulant that helps with focus and reduces impulsivity. In October the FDA announced a shortage of the drug. One reason is the high demand for the medication, which has increased from 35.5 million prescriptions in 2019 to 45 million last year. Some companies that make it report shortages of active ingredients or supply constraints.

“People are having trouble performing at work, having trouble navigating challenges with their kids at school, parenting functions, relationship functions,” said DeFife.

“When you deal with folks with ADHD, adults, and kids, life already looks really disorganized and stressful a lot. People are using a lot of skills and energy just to get by day to day,” he said. “Adding something like this increases that stress exponentially.”

There are alternative medications that may be easier to find on pharmacy shelves such as Ritalin and even non-stimulants. There are patches and dissolvable tablets to put under your tongue. Have a conversation with your doctor about other options. Psychiatrists say it’s important to make sure you’re being properly diagnosed in the first place to determine the best course of treatment.

