“She could make anyone laugh” Friends remember teen found dead at Peachtree City apartment

The three suspects charged in her death appeared before a Fayette County judge Thursday morning.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friends and fellow students are remembering 15-year-old Madison Gesswein who was found dead inside her Peachtree City apartment.

The three suspects charged in her death appeared before a Fayette County judge Thursday morning.

They are all 18 years old.

“A lot of people are grieving because she’s gone, it’s so sudden,” said Kyan Wilcher, a student at Whitewater High School.

It’s been nearly three days since Madison Gesswein’s mother found her daughter lifeless inside her Peachtree City apartment.

About five miles away is Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, where fellow students and friends are remembering the 15-year-old for her warmth and sense of humor.

“She was really funny, she could make anyone laugh, and she’s outgoing, you’ll see her talking to everybody,” said Adefooake Adewusi.

Gesswein’s mother Nancy Finch, who can be heard in the 911 call, found Gesswein in her bedroom bleeding and unresponsive early Tuesday morning.

Investigators have not revealed Gesswein’s cause of death but noted an injury to Madison’s head appearing consistent with a gunshot wound.

Three suspects, all 18 years old, were tracked down and arrested shortly after the 15-year-old was found dead. All of them face murder charges in connection to the death of the beloved high school student.

“She wanted to spread happiness to people, if you were down, she wanted to cheer you up, she just cared about everybody,” said Wilcher.

Police tell us Gesswein and the suspects were acquaintances and that this was not a random act.

Students say the suspects either currently or had attended Whitewater High school.

We reached out to Whitewater High School to confirm if the suspects went to or previously attended Whitewater High School but have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

