Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family

State lawmakers offer prayers for Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer prayers for Jimmy Carter(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Carter, Georgia’s only former president, is now in hospice care. People are offering their prayers including legislators at the State Capitol. Lt. Governor Burt Jones offered a moment of silence for him and his family on Tuesday.

RELATED: FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter

Several lawmakers in the room shared stories they had about former President Carter, including Russ Goodman. The Republican from south Georgia recalled bringing his sons to see Carter’s historic site in Plains, buying peanut ice cream at the family’s store, and how inspiring it was for his sons.

Goodman says Carter’s humble beginnings are a reminder that we can all accomplish greatness.

RELATED: Former President Jimmy Carter worked with Habitat for Humanity for more than 35 years

“Jimmy Carter’s life proves that in this country you can be a farm boy from south Georgia and you can become the leader of the free world and I am so thankful to him for his legacy and his life and what that means for kids like my sons and what they can accomplish in this country,” said Goodman.

Freddie Powell Sims, who is Carter’s own state senator, said everyone in Plains knows President Carter as Jimmy, which is a reminder of the type of humble, loving man he is.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
911 calls show mom tried to save Peachtree City teen found dead in apartment
Paulding County March 2022
Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
Family on Georgia to appear on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ Feb. 23

Latest News

Cobb County bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home
Rideshare facilities at Hartsfield-Jackson to reopen
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity volunteers reminisce about Jimmy Carter
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022...
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker arrested for reckless driving