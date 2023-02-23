State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Carter, Georgia’s only former president, is now in hospice care. People are offering their prayers including legislators at the State Capitol. Lt. Governor Burt Jones offered a moment of silence for him and his family on Tuesday.

RELATED: FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter

Several lawmakers in the room shared stories they had about former President Carter, including Russ Goodman. The Republican from south Georgia recalled bringing his sons to see Carter’s historic site in Plains, buying peanut ice cream at the family’s store, and how inspiring it was for his sons.

Goodman says Carter’s humble beginnings are a reminder that we can all accomplish greatness.

RELATED: Former President Jimmy Carter worked with Habitat for Humanity for more than 35 years

“Jimmy Carter’s life proves that in this country you can be a farm boy from south Georgia and you can become the leader of the free world and I am so thankful to him for his legacy and his life and what that means for kids like my sons and what they can accomplish in this country,” said Goodman.

Freddie Powell Sims, who is Carter’s own state senator, said everyone in Plains knows President Carter as Jimmy, which is a reminder of the type of humble, loving man he is.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.