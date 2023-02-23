Black History Month
Three men accused of killing Peachtree City teenage girl, face a judge

Madison Gesswein’s own mother found her daughter unresponsive inside their apartment
Alleged killers of 15-year-old appear in court
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown, and Yeshua Mathis appeared before a judge in Fayette County Thursday morning.

All three suspects are charged with the murder of 15-year-old Madison Gesswein. The crime has rocked the ordinarily quiet Peachtree City community.

In a news conference Wednesday, authorities said all parties knew one another.

Jacobean Brown had an additional charge, a misdemeanor for obstruction. The judge said he was trying to hide and flee from police. The three will remain in jail until their bond hearing, which will take place at a later date.

Police say Gesswein was a student at Whitewater High school in Fayetteville. The 15-year-old’s mom found her in her bedroom bleeding and unresponsive early Tuesday morning at the Greens at Braelinn apartments. The trio was tracked down and arrested swiftly afterward.

Now, Peachtree City police are confident that Gesswein’s alleged killers will be brought to justice.

A motive for the killing has not been released, nor has Gesswein’s cause of death. However, the judge said in the courtroom, that Gesswein was shot.

