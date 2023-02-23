Two teenagers shot in Canton, suspect arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for shooting two teenagers in Canton Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob Garcia has been charged with shooting a 16-year-old and 17-year-old near Hickory Knoll Drive and Oakside Drive. The 16-year-old suffered “lacerations to his left arm” and the 17-year-old was shot in his pelvis. Both received treatment at a hospital.

Police arrested Garcia around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Garcia has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

