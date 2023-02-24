3 men arrested in trafficking case of Cobb County girl.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A missing Cobb County girl was found safe this week in Gwinnett County.

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, officers responded to Collins Hill Road on Wednesday after receiving calls about a young girl “in distress.”

When they arrived, they discovered she may have been trafficked.

Police have charged Antonio Johnson-Irvin, Trevin Nicholas, and Trey Trevillion with trafficking in connection to the case.

Cobb County Police say since the case involves a juvenile, they won’t be releasing any further information. It’s still under investigation by Lawrenceville Police.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline says Atlanta has the second-highest trafficking rate in the country. It’s a statistic that doesn’t surprise 26-year-old Nathifa Joseph.

“I was 13 or 14 when I first was approached by my exploiter,” Joseph said.

Joseph says years ago a man promised her large sums of money in exchange for photos, dates, and sex. Eventually, she escaped from that trafficker and now shares her story to educate others.

“I don’t want no one else to feel that alone feeling, or that shame, because there’s nothing to be ashamed of. You didn’t do it to yourself. No one wakes up and says I want to be child sex trafficked today,” Joseph said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing human trafficking, click HERE for a list of resources.

