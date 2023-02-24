Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

3 men arrested in trafficking case of Cobb County girl

A missing Cobb County girl was found safe this week in Gwinnett County.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A missing Cobb County girl was found safe this week in Gwinnett County.

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, officers responded to Collins Hill Road on Wednesday after receiving calls about a young girl “in distress.”

When they arrived, they discovered she may have been trafficked.

RELATED: Survivors help shape new study on human trafficking.

Police have charged Antonio Johnson-Irvin, Trevin Nicholas, and Trey Trevillion with trafficking in connection to the case.

Cobb County Police say since the case involves a juvenile, they won’t be releasing any further information. It’s still under investigation by Lawrenceville Police.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline says Atlanta has the second-highest trafficking rate in the country. It’s a statistic that doesn’t surprise 26-year-old Nathifa Joseph.

“I was 13 or 14 when I first was approached by my exploiter,” Joseph said.

Joseph says years ago a man promised her large sums of money in exchange for photos, dates, and sex. Eventually, she escaped from that trafficker and now shares her story to educate others.

“I don’t want no one else to feel that alone feeling, or that shame, because there’s nothing to be ashamed of. You didn’t do it to yourself. No one wakes up and says I want to be child sex trafficked today,” Joseph said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing human trafficking, click HERE for a list of resources.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
The Turner Family on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
State lawmakers offer prayers for Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
911 calls show mom tried to save Peachtree City teen found dead in apartment

Latest News

Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter, center, talks with Zbigniew Brzezinski of Columbia University...
Former ambassador Stuart Eizenstat remembers Carter’s campaigns
Photo of shooting scene at Lakewood Avenue
Family of cold case victim demands changes from Atlanta City Council
Former ambassador Stuart Eizenstat remembers Carter’s campaigns
3 men arrested in trafficking case of Cobb County girl.