83-year-old man killed in Fayetteville car crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car crash in Fayetteville Wednesday killed a man and injured a woman.

Two sedans crashed around 2 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Georgia Highway 85 North and Promenade Parkway. An 83-year-old Jonesboro man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the crash. A cause has not been determined.

Anyone with information should contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441.

