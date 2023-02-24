83-year-old man killed in Fayetteville car crash
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car crash in Fayetteville Wednesday killed a man and injured a woman.
Two sedans crashed around 2 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Georgia Highway 85 North and Promenade Parkway. An 83-year-old Jonesboro man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the crash. A cause has not been determined.
Anyone with information should contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441.
