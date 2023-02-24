Atlanta Braves names new ‘Voice of the Braves’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves has announced the winner of the “Voice of the Braves” competition.

Out of nearly 500 people, the former Gwinnett Stripers Public Address, Kevin Kraus is the new PA Announcer for the Atlanta Braves.

The news was delivered to Kraus via video call with Braves pitcher Spencer Strider and Braves Radio Network Announcer Ben Ingram.

Kraus served as the PA Announcer for the Braves Triple-A affiliate, he graduated from the University of Georgia in 2011.

His first game will be on Thursday, April 6 at the Brave’s home game against the San Diego Padres.

Kraus’s journey to PA Announcer started back in October 2022 and with the votes of Brave fans last week, he was selected as the winner.

