Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta Braves names new ‘Voice of the Braves’

Kevin Kraus PA Announcer for Braves
Kevin Kraus PA Announcer for Braves(Atlanta Braves)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves has announced the winner of the “Voice of the Braves” competition.

Out of nearly 500 people, the former Gwinnett Stripers Public Address, Kevin Kraus is the new PA Announcer for the Atlanta Braves.

The news was delivered to Kraus via video call with Braves pitcher Spencer Strider and Braves Radio Network Announcer Ben Ingram.

Kraus served as the PA Announcer for the Braves Triple-A affiliate, he graduated from the University of Georgia in 2011.

His first game will be on Thursday, April 6 at the Brave’s home game against the San Diego Padres.

Kraus’s journey to PA Announcer started back in October 2022 and with the votes of Brave fans last week, he was selected as the winner.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer prayers for Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family
The Turner Family on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
Gogineni Rayudu
Cobb County bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

Faye
MEET FAYE: LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week
A Gwinnett County Police officer suffered a head injury after a car slammed into her patrol car.
Gwinnett County Police officer injured after driver rams into patrol car
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
Jimmy Carter’s final campaign | Full coverage
MEET FAYE: Lifeline Animal Project Pet of the Week