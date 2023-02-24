Depeche Mode announces Oct. 15 date at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 80s rock legends and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Depeche Mode will play State Farm Arena Oct. 15.

The Atlanta date is part of an expansion of the band’s Memento Mori tour. it promises to be one of the band’s largest tours ever at 80 dates.

Depeche Mode’s biggest hits in the United States are “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence.” Both are certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Several of their albums also hit the top 10 in Billboard Top 200.

The band’s 1987 song “Never Let Me Down Again” recently appeared in the HBO TV adaptation of The Last of Us. Streams of the song reportedly tripled after its appearance in the show.

Tickets will go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.