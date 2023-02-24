Douglas County officials indicted on conspiracy charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple current and former Douglas County officials, as well as a contractor, have been indicted on conspiracy charges.

Douglas County Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker and former Purchasing Director Bill Peacock were indicted for awarding a janitorial contract to S&A Express. Anthony Knight, the owner of S&A Express, was also indicted.

The indictments allege that the Douglas County officials rigged the bidding process for the janitorial contract at the Douglas County Annex Building. The officials allegedly walked S&A through the process and accepted the company’s bid after the bidding window had closed.

Each defendant was charged with conspiracy in restraint of free and open competition in transactions. Jackson Jones was also indicted for making false statements.

