East Point school will possibly close after Fulton County doesn’t renew charter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta school is fighting to stay open after Fulton County Schools decided not to renew its charter.

“My name’s Arthur. I love all my teachers, I love all my friends and I love the school,” said Arthur, a student at RISE Grammar in East Point.

Arthur is one of many kids that will have to find a new school if The RISE Schools close. That’s looking likely after the Fulton County School Board made the decision to not renew the charter for the kindergarten through the 8th-grade institution.

The reason for not renewing?

“The Fulton County Schools Board of Education felt it was in the best interest of all students to end our charter with school administrators that were not in compliance with multiple areas and not providing substantial educational benefits beyond those of traditional schools,” read a statement by the district.

The board for RISE Grammer and RISE Prep wants another chance.

“All the teachers are very helpful and they like to continue to help us with whatever we need to do like if we’re feeling down, we have counselors and people we trust,” said student Renaya Johnson.

Renaya is one of many students in campaign videos on Facebook to keep the school open.

“The RISE Schools are disappointed by the decision by the Fulton County Board of Education to not renew our charter and close the RISE Preparatory Academy and RISE Grammar for the 2023-24 school year. Our students are showing positive growth and improvement on nationally-norm-referenced assessments and internal benchmarks,” said the RISE School Board in a statement to Atlanta News First.

“We have great compassion for the transition this will cause for some families and have asked dr. Looney, district staff and school leaders create a welcoming environment for these students. Our system is positioned to meet the needs of these children and will continue to focus on student achievement for all,” read a statement from Fulton County’s Board of Education.

The RISE School Board says they’ll be applying to be a state-commissioned charter school.

