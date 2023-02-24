Family of cold case victim demands changes from Atlanta City Council

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s devastating to lose a loved one to gun violence. Seeing it happen again to another family in the same part of town is infuriating to many.

It’s a storyline all too familiar to residents in the Lakewood neighborhood of southeast Atlanta.

Now residents who live there are saying they are fed up with the bloodshed and city council leaders aren’t doing enough to create meaningful change.

Carletta Ford grew up in the Lakewood neighborhood.

“I hate--and hate is a very strong word--but I hate to even come back here,” Carletta Ford said.

Ford said her childhood neighborhood doesn’t feel the same or nor does it feels safe, and something needs to change.

“If you have an establishment and you know it’s high in crime you have to have the security to protect the people. My aunt was just going to cash in a lottery ticket.”

This March will be one year since her aunt, 64-year-old Lashundra Edge, walked down Lakewood Avenue to a gas station convenience store to cash in her lottery ticket when she was shot and killed.

Atlanta Police told Atlanta News First in January an arrest had not been made in the case.

Just this week someone else died on Lakewood Avenue.

Video from the Little Bear Food Mart shows the moments when a fight started in the store right before spilling out into the parking lot, where a man was eventually shot and killed.

“There’s certain stages of grief and I’m not past the angry stage yet, and to see someone else lose their life it just made me even angrier.”

Other Lakewood neighborhood residents shared the same frustrations as Ford.

“We got too many convenience stores and nothing else. We’ve got too much beer and liquor in the neighborhood,” a resident said.

Meanwhile, Ford said she has tried contacting city leaders on numerous occasions to get more security measures in the area to protect the community, she said she never hears back from city leaders but she does hear back from the Atlanta Police Department.

“I call homicide every week, like I said I have been trying to get in touch with the councilman in this area, the mayor, I reached out to the DA’s office, and no response,” Ford said.

Atlanta News First reached out to district one city council member Jason Winston who oversees Lakewood Avenue to get a response and he sent us the following statement.

“I keep an open line of communication with the community and the Atlanta Police Department. My office is aware of these instances, and I stay in contact with the neighborhood association and the Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU-Y). Year-to-date, crime in the area is down compared to 2022. We have seen a 13 percent decrease, the lowest of any zone in the city, largely due to increasing joint operations with our police department’s Crime Suppression Unit and our Zone 3 officers. We’re working with Major Ricker, our Zone 3 commander, to continue these efforts and hold those who break the law accountable.” -District One Atlanta City Council Member Jason Winston

Ford said she wants Atlanta City Council to consider the same gas station and convenience store ordinance underway in DeKalb County, which will now require gas station and convenience store establishments to have an operating camera system at all times.

Meanwhile, Atlanta News First reached back out to the Atlanta Police Department to get an update on Lashundra Edge’s case on Thursday, that’s now been cold for nearly a year, and they did not provide any updates on the case but they did respond by saying, “We acknowledge your request.”

Lashundra Edge’s family will be honoring her life next Wednesday, which will mark the one-year anniversary of her death.

If you have any information on Lashundra Edge’s case or the shooting at the Little Bear Food Mart contact Atlanta Police Department crime stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

