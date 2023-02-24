Film lovers celebrate after Tara Theatre reopening announcement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Back in the 1980′s, for Gordon Shriver, going to the Tara Theatre on Cheshire Bridge Road to catch a movie on the weekend with his family, was routine.

“They always had such good movies here, Oscar winners, and independent films, stuff from overseas,” he said.

He continued going up until last fall when the theatre suddenly shuttered after Regal Entertainment Group decided to give it up.

“There aren’t a lot of arthouse theaters in greater Atlanta. It just makes living in Atlanta a little less fun when something you enjoy is no longer around,” said Shriver.

But the closure was short-lived. Christopher Escobar, the owner of the Plaza Theatre, struck a deal with the owners of the shopping complex where the Tara sits.

The Tara is making a comeback this spring.

“To have a place that’s been around for so long and has been so special to people and to abruptly lose it is just a real tragedy,” said Escobar.

Escobar said with the theatre turning 55 this year, and the community’s shock at the closure, he knew he had to step in. He said he will be sure the theatre keeps its old charm.

“We are trying to make sure we really lean into the history there, lean into the legacy of the place, and why people love it,” said Escobar.

For Atlanta movie buffs, it’s news that is welcomed and more importantly appreciated.

“I’m really glad another part of old Atlanta isn’t being torn down,” said Shriver.

The reopening date has not been announced.

Escobar said they are halfway to raising $50,000 to get the business up and running and to keep the business going.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.