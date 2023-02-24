FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain today; Highs in the low 70s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ll notice spotty sprinkles for your drive to work this morning with scattered rain this evening.

Friday’s summary

High - 73°

Normal high - 60°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

We’re starting in the upper 60s again this morning, which is nearly 30 degrees above average for this time of year. You’ll have to dodge a few sprinkles as you drive to work, but no heavy rain this morning.

More rain will re-develop later today, especially this evening, which is a First Alert. It won’t be a washout, but have the umbrella handy if you have dinner plans tonight. No severe weather is expected.

Rain chances have been lowered for Saturday with only spotty showers expected this weekend.

