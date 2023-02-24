Black History Month
FIRST ALERT | Scattered showers return Friday

By Patrick Pete and Fred Campagna
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A few showers are possible overnight as it stays unseasonably mild with temperatures in the 60s.

First Alert Friday | Scattered Showers

The gloomy trend continues into Friday --- a few spotty showers are possible in the morning, but the better opportunities for rain will arrive during the late-afternoon and evening hours. Thankfully, this is just a rain chance, no severe weather risk. In Atlanta and point south, a few breaks in the clouds will allow for temperatures to slide into the lower 70s. Further north, cooler air filters into far north and northwest Georgia. Rome, Dalton and surrounding areas are forecast to stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little cooler as winds shift and clouds & rain chances linger.
Temperatures will be a little cooler as winds shift and clouds & rain chances linger.(Atlanta News First)

Cooler, drier weather is expected Saturday with scattered rain forecast to focus well north of Metro Atlanta. Sunday will be the weekend winner -- as it will be drier and temperatures will return to the lower 70s. Another system will approach the area Monday -- looks like it will weaken as it slides through, but a few showers are still expected. Guidance is also trending towards a breezy afternoon ahead of the front.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive Saturday.
Slightly cooler temperatures arrive Saturday.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers Thursday, still near-record temps