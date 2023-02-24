Black History Month
Former Atlanta official sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management was sentenced today to four and a half years for conspiracy and federal program bribery.

Jo Ann Macrina was convicted of accepting bribes in exchange for lucrative city contracts between 2011 and 2016. She received several bribes from an architectural, design, and construction management and services firm, including $10,000 in cash, a diamond ring and a room at a luxury hotel in Dubai.

In exchange for the gifts, she “steered” lucrative contracts to the firm by replacing evaluators with herself, ignoring higher scores from other firms and scoring that film highest on her evaluations.

She was convicted in October 2022.

