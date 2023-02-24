Black History Month
Former Cherokee Co. chorus teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting students

Ryan Parker McKendrick(Cherokee Sheriff’s Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former chorus teacher at a Cherokee County school has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting several high school students.

Officials say 40-year-old Ryan Parker McKendrick taught at Woodstock High School from 2007 to 2018. An investigation found that he used his position of power to touch, grope, and use sexual innuendos with the girls.

Eight of his victims stood before the court during his trial describing how traumatized they still are. One of them said, “It takes a very sick man to take advantage of vulnerable, under-aged girls in the ways that you did,” one victim said to the defendant during the plea hearing. “Today I let you go. And I hope it is the last time I will ever hear your name.”

Cherokee County School Police and Cherokee Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, determining that many students had experienced similar behavior from this teacher.

McKendrick will serve three years in prison and the other 17 years on probation.

