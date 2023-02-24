Black History Month
GA students may be exposed to lead from drinking water at school, report says

Georgia, along with about two dozen other states, scored an “F” in the report done by the Environment America Research and Policy Center.
Water drinking fountain.(Stock image- Storyblocks)
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dangerous drinking water could be running through your child’s school.

A new report finds Georgia students could be at risk of ingesting toxic lead.

“Georgia is unfortunately among the states that have no enforceable law or regulation that requires schools to do anything to prevent lead contamination of their drinking water,” said John Rumpler, Clean Water Program Director with Environment America.

Rumpler, who is the lead author of the new report explains how lead exposure can harm children.

“Lead is a potent neurotoxin, it affects the brain, so it affects the way kids learn and behave and grow, even in low amounts,” said Rumpler.

The state does have a free and voluntary lead testing program for schools and childcare programs called, Clean Water for Georgia Kids.

Recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Education show 52 schools statewide completed enrollment and are taking advantage of that free lead testing program. 108 facilities in total including schools and childcare programs.

“Just testing the water doesn’t make it safer, you actually have to fix the problem,” said Rumpler.

That’s why he’s recommending states and school districts take preventative action like replacing fountains with water stations with filters to remove lead and fully replacing all lead service lines.

Click here for more recommendations and the full report.

The Georgia Department of Education provided the following statement in response to the new report:

“The Georgia Department of Education is actively working to provide resources to schools and districts to identify and eliminate lead exposure in schools. We have partnered with RTI International, an independent nonprofit research institute, to run the Clean Water for Georgia Kids program. The goal of the program is to identify and get the lead out of drinking and cooking water where children learn and play across Georgia. It is currently enrolling public schools and childcare centers across Georgia and is free to those schools and centers thanks to a federal Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) grant. Schools and childcare centers interested in participating can visit //cleanwaterforuskids.org/georgia.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

