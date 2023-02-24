Gwinnett County Police officer injured after driver rams into patrol car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County Police officer is covering after someone rammed into her patrol car.

It happened Thursday night on I-85 while the officer was working a five-car crash.

The officer reportedly suffered a head injury, but she is expected to recover.

The Gwinnett Police Department says alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Last night, one of our officers was injured while working a five car accident on I-85 when another vehicle crashed into her car. She suffered a head injury but is expected to recover. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor.#GwinnettPD #Police #MoveOverLaw #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/APK9RshY5Q — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) February 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.