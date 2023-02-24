Gwinnett County Police officer injured after driver rams into patrol car
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County Police officer is covering after someone rammed into her patrol car.
It happened Thursday night on I-85 while the officer was working a five-car crash.
The officer reportedly suffered a head injury, but she is expected to recover.
The Gwinnett Police Department says alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.