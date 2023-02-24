Black History Month
Gwinnett County Police officer injured after driver rams into patrol car

A Gwinnett County Police officer suffered a head injury after a car slammed into her patrol car.(Gwinnett County Police Department on Twitter)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County Police officer is covering after someone rammed into her patrol car.

It happened Thursday night on I-85 while the officer was working a five-car crash.

The officer reportedly suffered a head injury, but she is expected to recover.

The Gwinnett Police Department says alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

