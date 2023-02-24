Black History Month
Jimmy Carter’s last campaign | Full coverage

Here are the latest headlines on the nation’s 39th president.
Locals reflect on Jimmy Carter's humble South Georgia beginnings
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are the latest headlines regarding Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president and the only one to hail from Georgia:

Former ambassador Stuart Eizenstat remembers Carter’s campaigns

Carter Center’s work nearly eradicates painful disease

Photos, films, and documents found at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library

State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family

Jimmy Carter’s pastor says former president is “doing well”

Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter honored with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper

A look back on President Jimmy Carter’s time in the Oval Office

Community speaks on Jimmy Carter’s legacy

Carter family photographer shares his memories of the former First Family

PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter, 39th American president

USS Jimmy Carter serves as tribute to 39th president’s Naval career

Visitors at The Carter Center share thoughts after hospice announcement for former president

Celebrities, politicians alike send well wishes to Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home

